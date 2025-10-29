Likely caught both of his targets for eight yards in Sunday's 30-16 win over the Bears.

Likely secured two targets for the second straight game and continued to play a minimal role in the Ravens' offensive attack. The 25-year-old tight end played 36 of Baltimore's 62 offensive snaps Sunday, behind Mark Andrews (37) and ahead of Charlie Kolar (25). Likely has now recorded just five catches for 26 yards through his first four games this season. As long as Andrews is healthy, Likely will have limited upside as a pass catcher and should see inconsistent usage, making him difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. With that said, the return of quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) should open things up in the passing game and lead to more opportunities for the veteran going forward. Up next for the Ravens is a Week 9 matchup against the Dolphins.