Likely (foot) is not practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Likely has yet to resume practicing since undergoing surgery to address a small fracture in his left foot suffered late July, and though the Ravens still anticipate him returning early in the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that he isn't expected to suit up Sunday night on the road against Buffalo. Still, Baltimore's decision not to place Likely on short-term IR, which would rule him out the first four games of the year, is a strong indication that he remains on track to return in September. For at least Week 1, however, Charlie Kolar projects to work as the No. 2 tight end behind Mark Andrews.