Likely (undisclosed) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Per Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Likely is dealing with a contusion and could be back later this week or next week. Assuming no further setbacks, come Week 1 Likely is slated to continue to work behind top tight end Mark Andrews. In 16 games last season, the 2022 fourth-rounder caught 36 passes (on 60 targets) for 373 yards and three TDs. As long as Andrews is available, Likely's fantasy upside is modest, but the 23-year-old does offer streaming appeal in the event that Andrews misses time for any reason.