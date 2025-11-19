Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Misses Wednesday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely (calf) did not practice Wednesday.
Likely appears to have picked up a new calf injury during Baltimore's win over the Browns in Week 11, in which he secured two of three targets for 15 yards. He'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field before Sunday's game against the Jets. If Likely misses any time, top tight end Mark Andrews will figure to see a slight uptick in receiving opportunities.
