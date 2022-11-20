Likely is expected to serve as the Ravens' No. 2 tight end in Sunday's game against the Panthers with Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) active after sitting out Baltimore's most recent game Week 9 against New Orleans, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

While Andrews was out of the lineup Week 9, Likely started and played a career-high 75 percent of the Ravens' snaps, finishing with a 24-yard touchdown catch among his five targets. Even though Andrews has operated as the Ravens' clear top tight end when available, Likely's skills as a pass catcher and the underwhelming state of Baltimore's wideout corps should still allow him to see a good amount of field time Sunday. In the seven games this season that Andrews has finished, Likely has seen snap shares between 10 and 45 percent while averaging 2.6 targets per contest.