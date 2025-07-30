Likely (foot/ankle) will undergo surgery this week to address a broken bone in his foot sustained during Tuesday's practice, and he is expected to face a six-week recovery timetable, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Likely has avoided a long-term injury, but his expected recovery timetable will brush up closely against Week 1, with the Ravens set to open the regular season on the road against Buffalo on Sept. 7. In the meantime, Mark Andrews will continue to operate as the Ravens' top tight end, with the potential to handle a higher allotment of snaps early in the season. As he enters Year 4, Likely boasts enough familiarity with Baltimore's offensive scheme to downplay the severity of having to miss the majority of training camp, but it's possible he could have to be ramped up early in 2025 even if he's cleared to suit up Week 1.