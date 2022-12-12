Likely was not targeted on 16 snaps Sunday against the Steelers.

In fairness to Likely, his chances of producing Sunday were slim with Baltimore starting Tyler Huntley at quarterback and his chances got slimmer the Ravens had to turn to undrafted rookie Anthony Brown to lead the offense. Baltimore attempted 17 passes on the day and only five passes after Huntley (concussion) went out. Likely drew four targets on 18 snaps against Denver in Week 13 with Huntley at the helm for the majority of the game. If the Ravens have to start Brown in Week 15 against Cleveland, it could be a very run-heavy game plan that would not lead to a high volume of opportunities for Likely.