Likely did not draw a target on 14 snaps Sunday against the Browns.

Likely's role continues to diminish with Mark Andrews back in the fold and the Baltimore offense deploying fewer two tight end sets. His snap count has dropped every week since Week 1 and Sunday marked the first time that he failed to draw a target this season. Fellow tight end Charlie Kolar didn't play, either, so it's not as if Likely is losing playing time to another tight end. Instead, it appears that it's Mark Andrews or nothing as far as tight ends go in the new Baltimore offense.