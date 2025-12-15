Likely was not targeted Sunday against the Bengals.

Likely's usage was surprising Sunday given that he had been playing better of late, including his five-catch, 95-yard game against the Bengals in Week 13. There were some factors working against Likely, though. Baltimore ran just 40 plays and possessed the ball for 20 minutes. Further, Lamar Jackson only attempted 12 passes as the team leaned on the ground game. Likely played 50 percent of the snaps, which is in line with his usual percentage, but he was not able to draw one of the few targets that were available Sunday. The Ravens host the Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 16.