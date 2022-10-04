Likely was not targeted on 23 snaps against the Bills on Sunday.

Likely saw the second-highest snap count of his young career Sunday but it did not result in any production. In fairness, Buffalo largely shut down Baltimore's tight ends as Mark Andrews even struggled with two catches on five targets. Still, Likely started the season with nine targets in his first two games and now has two total targets over his last two outings. Cincinnati has allowed modest production to opposing tight ends thus far, so it will be interesting to see if Likely can get more involved in the passing game Sunday night.