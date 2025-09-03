Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not expected to play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely (foot) is not expected to suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener on the road against Buffalo, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Likely, who is recovering from surgery undergone late July to address a small fracture in his left foot, was a non-participant at Monday's practice and does not appear on track to play Week 1. His official injury designation for Week 1 will be disclosed Friday, but at this stage it won't be surprising if he sits out Wednesday's practice as well.
