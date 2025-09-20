Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not playing Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Lions.
Likely will miss a third consecutive contest to begin the campaign as he continues his recovery from foot surgery that he underwent in the early stages of training camp. He was able to string together three limited practices this week, suggesting that his conditioning has improved. In the end, though, Likely will set his sights on a Week 4 showdown at Kansas City for his season debut.
