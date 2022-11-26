Likely has been downgraded to out and will not play Sunday against the Jaguars.
The return of Mark Andrews last week has mitigated the necessity of Likely's availability, but the rookie did still see three targets last week in the win over the Panthers, so it's not as if he was completely absent in the box score. Expect Josh Oliver to see more playing time as a result.
