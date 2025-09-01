Likely (foot) didn't participate in Monday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Hensley previously noted that GM Eric DeCosta said that the Ravens expect Likely -- who suffered a small fracture in his foot in late July -- "back in the early part of the season." It remains to be seen whether a Week 1 return could be in play, but added context regarding Likely's status will be provided no later than Wednesday, when Baltimore's first official practice/injury report of the season is posted.