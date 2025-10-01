Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not targeted in season debut
Likely failed to record a single target in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Likely played 25 of the Ravens' offensive snaps Sunday, just behind teammate Mark Andrews (30). In his season debut, the 25-year-old Likely was not a factor in Baltimore's aerial attack, while Andrews saw a team-leading eight targets in the contest. Likely should certainly see his role grow through the air as he gets acclimated into the offense once again, but it remains to be seen how involved he will be in the near future with quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) possibly missing time. The veteran tight end is a worthwhile stash for fantasy managers going forward with the Ravens' hungry for playmakers in the passing game. Nonetheless, Likely will be difficult to trust in Week 5 when the Ravens host the Texans.
More News
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Active versus Chiefs•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: In line for season debut•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Full practice, but questionable•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Another limited practice Thursday•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Logs limited practice•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not playing Monday•