Likely failed to record a single target in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Likely played 25 of the Ravens' offensive snaps Sunday, just behind teammate Mark Andrews (30). In his season debut, the 25-year-old Likely was not a factor in Baltimore's aerial attack, while Andrews saw a team-leading eight targets in the contest. Likely should certainly see his role grow through the air as he gets acclimated into the offense once again, but it remains to be seen how involved he will be in the near future with quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) possibly missing time. The veteran tight end is a worthwhile stash for fantasy managers going forward with the Ravens' hungry for playmakers in the passing game. Nonetheless, Likely will be difficult to trust in Week 5 when the Ravens host the Texans.