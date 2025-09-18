Likely (foot) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

Likely is practicing for the second time since he underwent left foot surgery late August, per Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, and the Baltimore Banner reports that the tight end said Wednesday his return is coming "very soon." It looks as though Likely could have a chance to make his regular-season debut Monday versus the Lions, though in order to avoid an injury designation for Week 3 he'll almost certainly need to upgrade to full reps at practice Friday and/or Saturday. Once cleared to retake the field, Likely will join Mark Andrews atop Baltimore's tight end depth chart.