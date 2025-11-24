Ravens' Isaiah Likely: One catch vs Jets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely caught one pass for 10 yards on three targets Sunday against the Jets.
A calf issue limited Likely in practice during the week, but he was able to suit up and play a healthy 57 percent of the snaps. Likely's production has waned this year; he's averaging 6.7 yards per target and is drawing a target on just 15.4 percent of his routes, which marks a 5.3 percent drop from last year. He has a mere 63.2 percent catch rate and a 5.3 percent drop rate. Baltimore draws a favorable matchup Thursday against Cincinnati, which could reverse Likely's fortunes a bit, however.
