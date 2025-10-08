Likely secured his lone target for 12 yards in Sunday's 44-10 loss to the Texans.

Likely's catch against the Texans on Sunday was his first of the season. The 25-year-old tight end played 23 of the Ravens' 43 offensive snaps, just behind Mark Andrews (25). Andrews led all tight ends in both receptions (2) and targets (3). With Cooper Rush operating as Baltimore's starting quarterback as Lamar Jackson (hamstring) is sidelined, the offense struggled to get much going in the contest. If Rush continues to start, the potential success of all Baltimore pass catches is capped until Jackson returns. With that said, Likely should continue to play significant snaps, but faces an uphill battle for consistent opportunities.The Coastal Carolina product will have his next chance to take a step forward in the Ravens' offense in a Week 6 matchup against the Rams.