Likely (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
Likely appears to have suffered the injury in practice, as he was limited Friday after no indication of an injury Wednesday or Thursday. Even if the rookie tight end suits up, he's unlikely to play a major role barring an injury to starter Mark Andrews.
