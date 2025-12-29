Likely caught all three of his targets for 27 yards in Baltimore's 41-24 win over Green Bay on Saturday.

After being blanked for zero catches in back-to-back games in Weeks 15 and 16 against the Bengals and Patriots, Likely was back involved in the offense. However, he's topped 30 receiving yards in a game just twice all season and has scored just one touchdown. Likely will be a touchdown-or-bust bet against the Steelers in next Sunday's pivotal Week 18 matchup for the AFC North title.