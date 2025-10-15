Likely secured both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 17-3 loss to the Rams.

Likely's 81 percent offensive snap share was his highest mark of the season in the three games. Additionally, his two targets were the most he's seen through three games. With that said, Likely was unable to get much going as the Ravens' offense continued to struggle without quarterback Lamar Jackson (hamstring) in the lineup. Though the 25-year-old tight end should continue to split time with Mark Andrews going forward, the possible return of Jackson after the team's Week 7 bye should help Likely to see an uptick in production. Nonetheless, fantasy managers would be wise to take a wait-and-see approach when Jackson returns before putting Likely into their lineups. Following the bye, the Ravens will host the Bears on Oct. 26.