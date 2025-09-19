Likely (foot) practiced in a limited capacity Friday.

Likely sustained a foot injury in late July that required surgery and forced him to miss the entire preseason and the first two games of the current campaign. He wasn't placed on injured reserve to begin the season, though, implying that the Ravens believed he'd be able to return at some point in the first four contests. With three consecutive limited listings on injury reports going back to last week, Likely appears to be ramping up to do just that, but Saturday's report will provide insight into his chances to play Monday against the Lions.