Likely (undisclosed) was able to practice Thursday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Likely was believed to be dealing with a contusion, although specifics of it were not available. Ultimately though, the second-year pro's quick recovery and return to the field is good news for the Ravens. The 23-year-old generated buzz with his preseason performance last season, which carried over to a modest contribution of 36 catches for 373 yards and three touchdowns in his rookie campaign. He'll continue to work to earn a larger role in Baltimore's passing game in his second NFL season.