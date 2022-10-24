Likely caught his lone target for a 16-yard gain in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Likely played a season-low six offensive snaps Sunday, which is a concerning development for the rookie at this stage of the year. He does not appear close to carving out a larger role in the offense. Meanwhile, Josh Oliver has played 33 percent or more of the snaps in each of the last three games, including 49 percent on Sunday. Likely and the Ravens have a quick turnaround in Week 8 as they travel to Tampa Bay to face the Buccaneers on Thursday night football.