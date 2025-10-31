Likely secured three of four targets for 60 yards in the Ravens' 28-6 win over the Dolphins on Thursday night.

The third-year tight end came into the night with just a 5-26-0 line on five targets over his first four appearances of the season, so Thursday's performance qualified as a breakout effort. More than half of Likely's yardage came via a 35-yard grab on the final paly of the first quarter, and he logged one more target than position mate Mark Andrews on the night. With his first productive game of 2025 under his belt, Likely may be more involved in the offense going forward while working with a now healthy Lamar Jackson.