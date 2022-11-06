With fellow tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder) having been ruled out, Likely is slated to see an expanded role Monday night against the Saints.
With Andrews limited to 10 snaps in Week 8 against the Buccaneers, Likely stepped in and saw action on 51 offensive snaps en route to catching six of his seven targets for 77 yards and a TD. Now that both Andrews and top wideout Rashod Bateman are both out, Likely figures to see enough volume versus the Saints on Monday to maintain fantasy utility once again.
