Likely (foot) isn't participating in Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Likely hasn't been able to practice in any fashion since undergoing surgery on his left foot Aug. 1, and while the Ravens have yet to officially rule him out for Week 1, the 25-year-old looks like a longshot to be available. With Likely expected to be inactive for Sunday's season opener in Buffalo, Charlie Kolar should be in line to see an enhanced role behind No. 1 tight end Mark Andrews.