Likely recorded four receptions on six targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 20-10 win over the Chargers.

As expected, Likely took over the top tight end role in Baltimore in the absence of Mark Andrews (ankle). He finished second on the team with six targets, and he paced all Baltimore pass catchers in yardage. Likely should remain significantly involved in the offense moving forward, though he's likely to cede volume to the likes of Zay Flowers and Odell Beckham depending on the context of a given matchup.