Likely (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at New England.

Through two games, the rookie fourth-round pick has played a modest role for the Ravens, logging 38 percent of the offensive snaps to date. While operating behind Mark Andrews (83 percent) doesn't lend itself to a lot of work, Likely followed up getting blanked on four targets Week 1 with a 4-43-0 line on five targets this past Sunday against the Dolphins. After being limited Wednesday through Friday due to a groin injury, Likely's status for Week 3 won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.