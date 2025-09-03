Likely (foot) is not expected to suit up for his targeted return date of Week 1, on the road against Buffalo on Sunday, but his recovery is proceeding on track and the Ravens still expect him to be available early in the regular season, Jeremy Brener of SI.com reports.

Likely dodged IR to begin the regular season, confirming that Baltimore expects him to miss less than four games before he retakes the field. For at least Week 1, though, Mark Andrews appears in line to handle increased reps as the Ravens' clear top tight end, while Charlie Kolar steps into an expanded backup role. New No. 3 receiver DeAndre Hopkins will also figure to benefit from a slight uptick in target opportunities as long as Likely remains sidelined. Likely didn't practice Monday, but if he can return as at least a limited participant ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener, suiting up Week 2 against the Browns may be in play.