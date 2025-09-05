Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Still not practicing
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely (foot) isn't practicing Friday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
That said, Shaffer notes that Likely appears to be ramping things up, with the tight end spotted doing some on-field work Friday with trainers that included light running, but not much hard cutting. Look for Likely to be ruled out for Week 1 action later Friday, but in that scenario the tight end's absence may not linger too long beyond the Ravens' regular-season opener against the Bills.
More News
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Sitting out another practice•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Misses another practice•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Still expected to return early•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not practicing Monday•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Expected back early in season•