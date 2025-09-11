Likely (foot) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Likely has yet to practice since having surgery to repair a fracture in his foot which he suffered in late July. He's trending toward a second consecutive absence to begin the 2025 campaign. Mark Andrews failed to capitalize on Likely's absence in Week 1, posting only one catch for five yards against the Bills, but Andrews looks set to work as the clear top option among Baltimore's tight ends again when the Ravens host the Browns in Week 2.