Likely recorded one reception on five targets for 24 yards in Monday's 27-13 win over the Saints.

Likely turned in an underwhelming effort in the absence of Mark Andrews (shoulder) despite leading the team with five targets. He looked to be in for a big performance after connecting with Lamar Jackson for a 24-yard catch to tally Baltimore's first touchdown of the game, but he was silent from that point forward. Likely's run as the team's starting tight end could also be coming to an end, as Andrews will have the chance to rest and recover during Baltimore's Week 10 bye.