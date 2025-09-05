Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Won't play Sunday night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday night's season opener against the Bills.
Likely didn't practice this week, so it's not a surprise that he'll be sidelined versus Buffalo. As for the tight end's status beyond Week 1, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com noted that Likely was running on a side field Friday, which is a positive sign relative to his chances of returning in the next couple of weeks. As long as Likely remains sidelined, however, fellow TE Mark Andrews figures to be busy, with Charlie Kolar also mixing in at the position.
More News
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Still not practicing•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Sitting out another practice•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Misses another practice•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Still expected to return early•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Not practicing Monday•