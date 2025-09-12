Ravens' Isaiah Likely: Won't play Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Likely has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns.
Likely was listed as a limited practice participant Friday, which suggests that he's moving in the right direction ahead of the Ravens' Sept. 22 contest against the Lions. In Likely's continued absence, Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar will handle Baltimore's TE reps this weekend.
