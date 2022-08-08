Dobbins (knee) has passed his physical and has been removed from the PUP list, Ryan Mink of the Ravens' official site reports.

Per the report, Dobbins, who suffered a season-ending knee injury last year on Aug. 28, figures to be eased into action by the Ravens, likely starting with individual drills. When 100 percent, Dobbins profiles as the team's lead back, while Gus Edwards is a candidate to be next in line for backfield touches when he returns from a knee injury of his own. In the meantime, Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement, Tyler Badie and Nate McCrary are also on hand to compete for depth chart slotting.