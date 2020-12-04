Dobbins was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.
The Ravens released their transaction report Friday and Dobbins is now back on the active roster. The Ravens have multiple practice opportunities remaining before Tuesday's game against the Cowboys, which should give Dobbins time to prepare. It's worth noting as well that Mark Ingram was not among those activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list, so that could be one less player to compete with for carries when it comes to Dobbins. Look for Dobbins and Gus Edwards to be Baltimore's primary running backs Tuesday.
