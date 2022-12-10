Dobbins (knee) was activated off injured reserve Saturday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Dobbins is now eligible to make his return this week against the Steelers after missing the team's past six games. However, even if the third-year back does make his return, he would likely see a limited role while splitting carries with Gus Edwards and Kenyan Drake. With Lamar Jackson (knee) potentially missing time, Dobbins and the ground game will be relied upon more in order to take pressure off of Tyler Huntley against a stout Pittsburgh defense.
