Dobbins (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.
Dobbins -- who continues to work his way back from a major knee injury that he suffered during Baltimore's 2021 preseason finale -- participated fully in practices last week, but was made inactive for the team's Week 2 contest against the Dolphins. The running back's continued full participation Wednesday demonstrates that he continues to progress toward a return to game action, but at this stage of the week the Ravens have yet to declare one way or the other whether Dobbins will be in uniform Sunday against the Patriots. If he remains out or limited this weekend, Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill would once again see added work in Week 3.