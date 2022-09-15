Dobbins (knee) practiced fully Thursday.
Back-to-back full sessions have Dobbins trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins. That said, it's still plausible that the running back -- who suffered a season-ending ACL tear before the start of the 2021 campaign -- ends up officially listed as questionable by the Ravens ahead of Week 2 action. Friday's final injury report of the week is thus destined to determine whether Dobbins heads into the weekend carrying an injury designation or fully cleared to play.