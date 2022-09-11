Dobbins (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's season opener versus the Jets, is considered a game-time decision but is "unlikely to play," a source tells Dianna Russini of ESPN.

The source notes that Dobbins is "going to try" to give it a go in pregame warmups, but even if he feels fine physically following his morning workout, the Ravens could still be inclined to err on the side of caution and hold him out for Week 1 while he builds back to 100 percent after undergoing surgery Sept. 7, 2021 to repair a torn ACL in his left knee. Dobbins was a limited participant in all three of the Ravens' practices this week, so the team may want to see him log a full workout before clearing him for his season debut. If Dobbins does in fact find himself on the inactive list Week 1, Mike Davis would be the leading candidate to draw the start in what could be a backfield committee that may also include Justice Hill and Kenyan Drake.