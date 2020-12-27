Dobbins who exited Sunday's game against the Giants with a chest injury, was able to return to the contest, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Now that he's back in the mix, Dobbins will resume sharing the Ravens' Week 16 running back duties with Gus Edwards.
