The Ravens will have a fully stocked backfield Tuesday against the Cowboys following the activation of Mark Ingram (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list, which could impact Dobbins' workload.

Since Baltimore's Week 7 bye, Ingram has missed three of five games and earned just nine touches. Meanwhile, Dobbins has been active four times en route to 53 touches for 255 yards from scrimmage and one TD; Gus Edwards has played in all five contests, with 49 touches for 210 total yards and three scores; and Justice Hill similarly has logged time in each one on his way to 12 touches for 43 total yards. The Ravens aren't afraid to use multiple backs from week to week, but Dobbins and Edwards seem the most likely to come out on top in terms of snaps and touches among the aforementioned quartet Tuesday.