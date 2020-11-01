Dobbins registered 113 rushing yards on 15 carries, adding one catch for eight yards during Sunday's 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh.

Dobbins hadn't been handed more than nine carries in a game this season entering Sunday, but with Mark Ingram inactive (ankle) the rookie churned out more than double his previous career high in rushing yardage (48). Both Dobbins and Gus Edwards enjoyed success on the ground against Pittsburgh's stout front seven, splitting the carries 16-15 and racking up a combined 200 yards. Ingram only has two games with more than 35 rushing yards this season, but it's likely the reigning Pro Bowler regains some share of the workload once he's able to get back in the fold. That return may not come next Sunday, however, as Ingram has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain -- an injury that typically requires a multi-week recovery. Week 9 presents a challenging matchup regardless of who is shouldering the RB carries, as Baltimore heads into a showdown with the Colts' third-ranked rush defense.