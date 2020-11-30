Dobbins (illness) and Mark Ingram (illness) will be eligible to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list for Wednesday's matchup with the Steelers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The game was postponed again from Tuesday to Wednesday, potentially providing the pair of running backs the chance to rejoin the active roster ahead of the contest. The fact it's now possible doesn't definitively mean it will happen, but their minimum isolation period will have expired. Regardless, the return of Dobbins or Ingram would be a big boost for the Ravens who will already be without quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness).