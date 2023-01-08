Dobbins (rest) is inactive for Sunday's game in Cincinnati.
TE Mark Andrews and G Kevin Zeitler also are inactive after not having injury designations for the game. Other starters may be rested as well in preparation for the wild-card round, and QB Tyler Huntley (shoulder) joins QB Lamar Jackson (knee) on the inactive list. Dobbins, Andrews and Zeitler will be back for the playoffs; the real question is whether Jackson and/or Huntley will be.
