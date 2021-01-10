Dobbins rushed nine times for 43 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 wild-card win over the Titans. He also caught his only target but lost six yards.

Dobbins was once again efficient on the ground despite not racking up the yards overall. His four-yard touchdown to start the third quarter gave the Ravens their first lead of the game, one they wouldn't relinquish. In finding the end zone, the rookie has now scored at least once in each of his last seven games, putting Dobbins in fantastic form ahead of the AFC divisional round.