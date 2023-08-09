Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he expects Dobbins (undisclosed) to be back at practice "very soon," Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

For a second time in as many weeks, Harbaugh said "the ball is in [Dobbins'] court," essentially confirming that the running back's absence is related to his contract even though he's technically on the PUP list with an unspecified injury. The 24-year-old is in the final year of his rookie deal and presumably wants an extension, but his continued absence from practice this summer leaves Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Melvin Gordon as the veteran options in Baltimore's backfield.