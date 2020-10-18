Dobbins carried nine times for 28 yards and caught two of four targets for one additional yard during Sunday's 30-28 win over the Eagles.

Dobbins' stats were nothing to write home about but Mark Ingram left the game with an ankle injury, opening the door for the rookie to take on double-digit touches for the first time in his young career. The extent of Ingram's injury remains to be seen, but he will have an extra week to heal as the Ravens go on bye before returning to face the Steelers in Week 8. If the veteran is forced to miss any action, Dobbins and Gus Edwards would both stand to benefit from a fantasy perspective, though the team seems likely to continue its backfield-by-committee approach.