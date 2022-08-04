Coach John Harbaugh relayed Thursday that Dobbins (knee) remains in a hurry to resume practicing, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Dobbins remains on the PUP list after more than a week of training camp, though he said at the very beginning that he felt he was ready for practice. The Ravens are holding him back, albeit with Harbaugh acknowledging multiple times that Dobbins is ahead of Gus Edwards in the rehab process. Both suffered ACL tears, and while Dobbins' reportedly was accompanied by other damage in his knee, it's Edwards who seems to be a bit behind rehab expectations. Dobbins still profiles as the lead back once he's ready, as the healthy options at Baltimore training camp right now are Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement and Nate McCrary -- not the most inspiring bunch unless you're prioritizing coverage and blocking on special teams units.